PGA Championship giving Charlotte a major exposure

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
NC lawmakers react to Charlottesville violence' local vigils scheduled
-
New apps put police and parents on alert
-
Surprise delivery turns grief into joy
-
VIDEO: Jan 1, 2016 Shooting of Estill Police Officer Quincy Smith
-
Man's body found in a Union County pond
-
Armed robbery and shooting at local pharmacy
-
Final Gatlinburg fire victim identified
More Stories
-
Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship for his first…Aug 13, 2017, 7:12 p.m.
-
Fans reflect on Charlotte's first PGA ChampionshipAug 13, 2017, 8:09 p.m.
-
1 person killed in accident involving a…Aug 13, 2017, 4:01 p.m.