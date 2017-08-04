PGA Championship players you should know

SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND - JULY 21: Brooks Koepka of the United States tees off on the 2nd hole during the second round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on July 21, 2017 in Southport, England. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) (Photo: Stuart Franklin, 2017 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Headed to the PGA Championship next week? Here's who you need to know.

Below are the world's Top 10 golfers, according to the Official World Golf Ranking:

1.) Dustin Johnson

OAKVILLE, ON - JULY 30: Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Club on July 30, 2017 in Oakville, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) (Photo: Vaughn Ridley, 2017 Getty Images)

Johnson received his World No.1 title after winning the 2017 Genesis Open back in February. He also won the 2016 US Open and tied for second at both the 2011 Open Championship and the 2015 US Open. Johnson is also a five-time World Golf champion and the first player to win each of the championship's four events. He has been annually ranked in the top five from 2008 to 2015 as one of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour and is one of only three players to ever receive a Tour title in his first 10 seasons.

2.) Jordan Spieth

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2017 Getty Images)

Spieth saw his first major win in 2015 when he became the second youngest golfer to win the Masters. Later that year, he became the youngest golfer since 1923 to win the US Open. Also in 2015, Spieth left with a win in the Tour Championship, giving him the 2015 FedEx World Cup. Spieth then won his third major at the 2017 Open Championship. On a more personal note, Time magazine said the 24-year-old "exemplifies everything that's great about sports."

3.) Hideki Matsuyama

SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits a bunker shot on the 1st hole during the final round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on July 23, 2017 in Southport, England. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2017 Getty Images)

Matsuama is a four-time PGA Tour winner. He placed fifth in the 2015 Masters and tied for fourth in the 2016 PGA Championship. This year, he finished second in the US Open and won his first World Golf Championship.

4.) Rory McIlroy

Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images (Photo: Sam Greenwood, 2017 Getty Images)

McIlroy has won four major titles: the 2011 US Open, the 2012 PGA Championship, the 2014 Open Championship and the 2014 PGA Championship. He placed fifth in the 2015 Masters and was the 2016 FedEx Cup Champion. McIlroy has also received numerous accolades throughout his golf career, including PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year in both 2012 and 2014.

5.) Sergio Garcia

AKRON, OH - AUGUST 02: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays a shot during a preview day of the World Golf Championships - Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club South Course on August 2, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) (Photo: Sam Greenwood, 2017 Getty Images)

Garcia has won 31 international tournaments, including the 2017 Masters. He tied for third in the 2005 US Open and second in both the 2008 PGA Championship and the 2014 Open Championship. Overall, he has ten PGA Tour victories and 13 European Tour victories.

6.) Jon Rahm

SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND - JULY 18: John Rahm of Spain during a practice round prior to the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on July 18, 2017 in Southport, England. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Photo: Gregory Shamus, 2017 Getty Images)

Rahm turned professional just last year. In 2016, he tied for 23rd in the US Open. This year, he tied for 44th in the Open Championship and 27th in the Masters. Also in 2017, Raham won the Farmers Insurance Open, clinching his maiden PGA Tour title.

7.) Jason Day

SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Jason Day of Australia lines up a putt on the 5th green during the third round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on July 22, 2017 in Southport, England. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) (Photo: Stuart Franklin, 2017 Getty Images)

In 2011, Day tied for second in the Masters. Also that year, he placed second in the US Open. In 2014, Day tied for fourth in the Open Championship, and in 2015, he won the PGA Championship. Throughout his career, he has had ten PGA Tour victories.

8.) Henrik Stenson

SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND - JULY 21: Henrik Stenson of Sweden celebrates a birdie on the 12th hole during the second round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on July 21, 2017 in Southport, England. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) (Photo: Stuart Franklin, 2017 Getty Images)

Stenson is the first major champion to come from Sweden. He represented his country at the 2016 Summer Olympics where he won a silver medal. That same year, Stenson won the Open Championship. In 2013, he placed third in the PGA Championship and in 2014, he tied for third in the PGA Championship. Also in 2014, Stenson tied for fourth in the US Open and 14th in the Masters.

9.) Alex Noren

SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND - JULY 20: Alex Noren of Sweden reacts to a putt on the 3rd green during the first round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on July 20, 2017 in Southport, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) (Photo: Dan Mullan, 2017 Getty Images)

In 2011, Noren tied for 34th at the PGA Championship and 51st at the US Open. This year, he tied for sixth at the US Open. He also played at the 2017 Masters but was cut. Overall, Stenson has had 11 European Tour wins.

10.) Brooks Koepka

SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND - JULY 21: Brooks Koepka of the United States tees off on the 2nd hole during the second round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on July 21, 2017 in Southport, England. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) (Photo: Stuart Franklin, 2017 Getty Images)

Koepka won his first major title this year at the US Open. Also in 2017, Koepka placed sixth at the Open Championship and 11th at the Masters. He placed fourth at the PGA Championship last year.

