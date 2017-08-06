WCNC
PGA hope program gives back to wounded veterans

Diana Rugg, WCNC 12:13 PM. EDT August 06, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Golf fever is in full swing in the Queen City. But before the PGA championship swings into action this week, professional golfers are saying thanks to veterans who have served our country.

The "PGA Hope" (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) program helps disabled vets heal from the wounds of war mentally, physically, and emotionally by teaching them to play golf.

Teams from 3 cities hosting PGA Championships, including Charlotte, took part in the Secretary’s Cup at Charlotte Country Club Sunday morning. 

