PGA hope program gives back to wounded veterans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Golf fever is in full swing in the Queen City. But before the PGA championship swings into action this week, professional golfers are saying thanks to veterans who have served our country.

The "PGA Hope" (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) program helps disabled vets heal from the wounds of war mentally, physically, and emotionally by teaching them to play golf.

Sgt. Major Roy Wilkins played football & bball at @ClemsonTigers, drafted to Vietnam, injured in Afghanistan. Playing golf today @PGA HOPE pic.twitter.com/C3HsjUxGZt — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) August 6, 2017

Teams from 3 cities hosting PGA Championships, including Charlotte, took part in the Secretary’s Cup at Charlotte Country Club Sunday morning.

