PGA officials: We want PGA Championship back in Charlotte

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas laugh on the 18th hole during the third round of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The PGA Championship will begin Thursday, and officials are already talking about a return engagement in Charlotte.

PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua said, "it's 100 percent in our plans to bring the PGA Championship back to Quail Hollow."

That couldn't be until 2024 at the earliest, given the PGA Championship sites are set for the next six years.

Bevacqua didn't mention a specific date for a potential return. But he's pleased with the excitement surrounding the event, including record ticket sales.

"Operationally, we think the championship just sets up well here," Bevacqua said Wednesday at a press conference. "So we, of course, need to get through this week, but I would tell you we can't wait to get back here."

This is the first time Charlotte has hosted a major golf championship.

Bevacqua praised Johnny Harris for his leadership in bringing the tournament to Charlotte and the Quail Hollow Club course setup.

"The golf course is in spectacular shape and we'll see what happens here the next four days," Bevacqua said.

Several players, including Phil Mickelson, have praised the decision to host the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. It's ranked as the sixth best golf course in North Carolina by Golf Digest.

The PGA of America's Chief Championship Officer Kerry Haigh praised officials for coming up with new ways to make a fan-friendly tournament.

"The idea of bringing the spectators in in a totally different way, walking in through the parking lot and the first experience is the 18th green — I'm not sure there's a better experience in any championship golf venue than the minute the spectators get in and see the 18th green," Haigh said.

