Rainy weather doesn't deter fans from PGA Championship, store

Via USA Today sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The rain poured Tuesday morning but it didn't deter thousands from showing up to the PGA Championship practice round at Quail Hollow.

While the water turned putting greens into mush, a different kind of green was also freely flowing inside the Pro Shop.

Shopping seems like the perfect distraction to Mother nature's plans.

"We're a 43,000 square-foot tent," said Michael Quirk, The PGA's licensing and merchandising director. "There is going to be rain, it's happening now and this is a great place to come in and shop."

They expect to sell 15 hats per minute but Quirk is rethinking his initial thought.

"With the weather, I think it could be 16 or 17 [per minute]."

Rainy conditions left greens and grass closer to mush.

Quirk said the Grand Opening broke a sales record, no shock to Charlotteanns who have waited decades for a golf major.

"This is the big boy," said Deretha Adams.

"I just wish Tiger Woods was in it, but oh well," said Deretha's husband, Jake Adams.

Maybe next year, Jake.

© 2017 WCNC.COM