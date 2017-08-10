Test your golf knowledge with PGA trivia

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) (Photo: Andrew Redington, 2015 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- We took to the course at Quail Hollow to test whether the PGA Championship spectators are truly golf fans.

Want to find out if you are? Answer these four questions and find out! (Answers below).

1. Who won the last PGA Championship?

A. Rory McIlroy

B. Jimmy Walker

C. Tiger Woods

D. Phil Mickelson

2. Which one of these players does not live in the Carolinas?

A. Bill Haas

B. Webb Simpson

C. Jason Day

3. What's the name of the trophy for the PGA Championship?

A. The Wanamaker Trophy

B. The Vardon Trophy

C. The Byron Nelson Award

4. This is the first ever PGA Championship in Charlotte. However, we are host to an annual tournament. What's that tournament currently called?

A. Wells Fargo Championship

B. Quail Hollow Tournament

C. Carolina Pro Tournament

D. The Carolina Classic

Answers:

1. Jimmy Walker (B)

2. Jason Day (C)

3. The Wanamaker Trophy (A)

4. Wells Fargo Championship (A)

