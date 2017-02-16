Gottfried fired as NC State basketball coach

Mark Gottfried applauds during their NCAA college basketball game against Auburn at Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum in Auburn, Ala., Jan. 17, 2009. (AP Photo) (Photo: WCNC)

NC State will be looking for a new head coach in 2017. The school announced today that after six seasons with the Wolfpack, Mark Gottfried will not return next year, but will finish out this season as head coach.

In a statement sent out by the school, Director of Athletics Debbie Yow said, “Mark and I met today to discuss the future direction of our program."

"While it has long been my practice to evaluate the body of work at season’s end, in reviewing the overall direction of our program, we believe a change in leadership is necessary moving forward. Our focus now remains on supporting our student-athletes and staff over the final weeks of our season.”

NC State is 122-82 during his tenure, and 47-55 in ACC play.



“It has been a privilege to serve as head coach of NC State, and I’m proud of what we have accomplished during my time here,” said Gottfried. “NC State is a special place and I appreciate the opportunity to finish the remainder of the season.”



Plans for the search process for a successor will begin immediately.

