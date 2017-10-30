Greg Olsen eligible to practice this week

Oct 29, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) looks on during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

CHARLOTTE - Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is eligible to practice this week after six weeks on Injured Reserve.

Head Coach Ron Rivera says Olsen will work with trainers on Monday or Tuesday to determine if he's well enough to participate in any practice action on Wednesday.

Olsen broke his foot during the team's Week 2 win vs. Buffalo, ending a 160-game playing streak.

The 32-year-old Olsen had not missed time since his rookie season in 2007.

Olsen is eligible to return to game action on Nov. 26 when the team plays at the New York Jets.

