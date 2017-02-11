Griffin, Rivers lead Clippers to 107-102 win over Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum (5) shoots the ball over LA Clippers guard Austin Rivers (25) in the second half at Spectrum Center. The Clippers defeated the Hornets 107-102. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Blake Griffin had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Austin Rivers scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Charlotte Hornets 107-102 on Saturday night.

Griffin finished two assists shy of his second triple-double in his past three games. Jamal Crawford provided a spark off the bench, scoring 22 points while going 5 for 8 on 3-pointers.

Nicolas Batum had 25 points, six rebounds and eight assists for the Hornets, who have lost nine of their past 10 games.

The Clippers started 0 for 6 from the field, and the Hornets extended their lead to 11 points in the first quarter. Griffin, however, had 11 points, three rebounds and four assists in the period to help Los Angeles enter the second with a 29-27 lead.

