Harden scores 30, Rockets beat Hornets

Feb 9, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) passes the ball as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward center Frank Kaminsky (44) during the fist half of the game at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Sam Sharpe, Sam Sharpe)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - James Harden had 30 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the Houston Rockets beat the Charlotte Hornets 107-95 on Thursday night for their third straight win.

It was the 25th time Harden has scored at least 30 points.

Harden was just 8 of 21 from the field and had nine turnovers, but turned up his play a notch down the stretch as the Rockets overcame a nine-point, third-quarter deficit.

The Rockets forced the Hornets into a season-high 22 turnovers, leading to 27 points.

Patrick Beverly had 17 points and Montrezl Harrell added 15 off the bench for the Rockets (39-17)

Nic Batum had 15 points and 10 assists for the Hornets, who have lost eight of their last nine.

