Harding's Crouch is nation's top RB

CHARLOTTE - Like a lot of teenagers, Quavaris Crouch spends a lot of time online. Specifically on YouTube.

But you can go ahead and count that as study time for the Harding University HIgh School running back.

"I look at all the running backs," Crouch told NBC Charlotte, "and try and take things from their game and put it towards my game."

Crouch studies backs obsessively on YouTube like Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly might pour over film to diagnose an opposing defense.

"I just want to chill and he’s just in there watching YouTube," said teammate Marcellous Harris. "He wants it bad, and he always wants to work and get better."

Crouch, 6-foot-3, 225 pounds and only entering his junior season, is specifically looking at players who boast the rare blend of speed, and size.

"He just watches YouTube videos all day," said teammate and older brother Malik Dunlap, a defensive back committed to NC State. "He watches Leonard Fournette, Derrick Henry, Bo Scarbrough."

Now Crouch is on track to have someone typing his name in to the search bar in years to come. He was recently ranked the No. 1 running back in the 2019 recruiting class by 247Sports.

"It makes me feel like I’ve got to work harder to live up to it," said Crouch.

Crouch has been offered by most major college football programs you can think of, including Alabama, Michigan, Clemson, Florida State, UNC and scores of others.

"He’s definitely the best I’ve ever seen," said Rams coach Sam Greiner. "From a physical standpoint, a work ethic, the ability to play the game he’s definitely something you don’t see every 20 years."

But talking to everyone around him, the offers and accolades have not gone to Crouch's head.

"He could care less," Greiner said. "He is the Number 1 player, but that’s not important to him. He’ll never mention that to you. He always wants to get better."

And Crouch wants to help Harding get better. Just 1-10 his freshman year, Crouch and some other D1 prospects on the Rams helped the program to its first playoff appearance in six years in 2016.

"I want to win," said Crouch. "They come in and sleep on us and we’re going to hit them."

© 2017 WCNC.COM