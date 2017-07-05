Hayes to compete in 2017 Triple-A Home Run Derby

Courtesy: Laura Wolff/ Charlotte Knights

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Charlotte first baseman Danny Hayes will compete in the 2017 Triple-A Baseball Home Run Derby on July 10th in Tacoma, WA.

Hayes currently leads the Knights with 15 homeruns this season and his hitting .239 with 35 runs scores, 13 doubles, 15 home runs, and 49 RBIs in 78 games this season.

Hayes is the first Knights player since 2015 to participate in the Triple-A All-Star Home Run Derby and the club’s sixth overall. He was also selected to represent the Knights in the Triple-A All-Star Game on July 12th.

