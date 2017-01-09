Help vote Kemba Walker to All-Star Game

Nov 21, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) stands on the court during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Spectrum Center. Memphis defeated Charlotte 105-90. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

CHARLOTTE - Sports fans in Charlotte have been very influential lately.

Panthers fans helped Greg Olsen win the Walter Payton Man of the Year Challenge, providing over one million votes through social media.

Now, Hornets star Kemba Walker needs your help.

Walker, enjoying his best season as a pro, is currently only 9th in the voting for starting guard in the Eastern Conference.

There are several ways to vote for Walker:

Visit this link. It's easy, and you can vote 10 times per day! Mention @KembaWalker on Twitter, and use the hashtag #NBAVote Retweet any tweet containing the mention/hashtag Mention @KembaWalker on Facebook, and use the hashtag #NBAVote

Voting closes on January 16.

The Charlotte Hornets have even put together a "Walker Charlotte Ranger" campaign to help out!

HALFTIME ENTERTAINMENT 🙌 We bring you the opening of Walker Charlotte Ranger🌅 #NBAVote @KembaWalker pic.twitter.com/taNRjHtx4B — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 6, 2017

Walker is averaging career-highs in points per game (23.1), field goal percentage (50%) and three-point percentage (42%).

