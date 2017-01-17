Hendrick on NASCAR HOF: It's humbling

Sep 4, 2016; Darlington, SC, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup team owner Rick Hendrick speaks during a press conference during the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Peter Casey, Peter Casey)

CHARLOTTE - On Friday team owner Rick Hendrick will enter the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

With Jimmie Johnson's 2016 Sprint Cup Championship, Hendrick Motorsports now has a record 12 championships on NASCAR's premier series.

Hendrick, who began in the sports 40 years ago, never dreamed he'd get one win, let alone 299 across the sport's three national series.

It's a humbling experience," said Hendrick. "Very emotional for me. I think about how much I admire and love the sports. I never thought I'd win a race. To be where we are, I just owe so many people so much."

The NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Friday, at 8 p.m.

Inductees include

Rick Hendrick, Owner

Richard Childress, Owner

Raymond Parks, Owner

Mark Martin, Driver

Benny Parsons, Driver

