Hendrick on NASCAR HOF: It's humbling

CHARLOTTE - On Friday team owner Rick Hendrick will enter the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
With Jimmie Johnson's 2016 Sprint Cup Championship, Hendrick Motorsports now has a record 12 championships on NASCAR's premier series.
Hendrick, who began in the sports 40 years ago, never dreamed he'd get one win, let alone 299 across the sport's three national series.
It's a humbling experience," said Hendrick. "Very emotional for me. I think about how much I admire and love the sports. I never thought I'd win a race. To be where we are, I just owe so many people so much."
The NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Friday, at 8 p.m.
Inductees include
- Rick Hendrick, Owner
- Richard Childress, Owner
- Raymond Parks, Owner
- Mark Martin, Driver
- Benny Parsons, Driver
