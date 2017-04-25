WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Hendrick says Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after season

WCNC 10:46 AM. EDT April 25, 2017

Hendrick Motorsports announced in a tweet on Tuesday morning that driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2017 season.

 

Hendrick Motorsports says the two-time Daytona 500 champion will discuss his decision in a news conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.  NBC Charlotte plans to live stream the news conference.

Earnhardt, who will turn 43 in October, made his first career Cup Series start on May 30, 1999, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Since then, the Kannapolis, North Carolina, native has captured 26 points-paying Cup race wins and been voted by fans as NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver a record 14 consecutive years. He has qualified for the NASCAR playoffs eight times.




© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories