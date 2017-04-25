Hendrick says Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after season

Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Axalta Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Axalta 'We Paint Winners' 400 at Pocono Raceway on June 3, 2016 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Photo: Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Hendrick Motorsports announced in a tweet on Tuesday morning that driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2017 season.

After 18 seasons, @DaleJr will bring his Cup Series driving career to a close at the end of 2017.



Info: https://t.co/8n7dRjSc9l pic.twitter.com/REdWACH2KD — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 25, 2017

Hendrick Motorsports says the two-time Daytona 500 champion will discuss his decision in a news conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. NBC Charlotte plans to live stream the news conference.

Earnhardt, who will turn 43 in October, made his first career Cup Series start on May 30, 1999, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Since then, the Kannapolis, North Carolina, native has captured 26 points-paying Cup race wins and been voted by fans as NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver a record 14 consecutive years. He has qualified for the NASCAR playoffs eight times.

I'm proud of my great friend @DaleJr for everything he's done for this sport. I'm even more proud of who he is as a man. Love you friend — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) April 25, 2017

You're a hell of a friend and teammate @DaleJr, I'm really happy for you and @AmyEarnhardt. 🤙 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) April 25, 2017





