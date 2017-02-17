WCNC
High school hoops conference finals

Nick Carboni , WCNC 11:13 PM. EST February 17, 2017

The state tournament begins Tuesday, but Charlotte-area teams claimed conference championships on Friday night.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Butler 62, Independence 37

Note: The Bulldogs earn the three-peat, and improve to a perfect 26-0 on the season; Zane Rankin was named tournament MVP

MECKA 4A

North Meck 71, Vance 60

Note: Vaud Worthy, the nephew of basketball Hall of Famer James Worthy, was the tournament's Most Outstanding Player

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Cox Mill 90, Hickory Ridge 68

Note: Cox Mill wins the conference tournament, in addition to being regular-season champions

NCISAA QUARTERFINALS

Providence Day 63, Christ School 57

Note: The Chargers advance to their third-straight Final Four, and will play Friday night at Country Day

