CMS athletic fees to go up $25 this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Athletic fees for students at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will increase by $25 this school year, officials announced Wednesday.

According to CMS, the increase is the first since the district began charging in the 2010-11 school year. The total participation fee for students in high school will be $125 and $75 for middle school students.

School officials said the fee increase is necessary to cover operational costs for athletics, which have increased since the 2010-11 school year.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association fall sports season opens July 31. Families can make their payment on that date but are encouraged to not pay the fee until their student-athlete makes a team.

CMS middle school fall athletic season opens September 5.

