Friday Night Frenzy Week 1 Scores and Highlights

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Catholic
Charlotte Catholic - 19
Charltte Christian - 14
Ardrey Kell at Weddington
Weddington - 28
Ardrey Kell - 0
Forest Hills at Sun valley
Sun Valley - 62
Forest Hills - 20
Harding University at Hough
Harding University - 24
Hough - 22
West Rowan at Mooresville
Mooresville - 29
West Rowan - 3
West Charlotte at Garinger
West Charlotte - 37
Garinger - 0
Concord at Hickory Ridge
Hickory Ridge - 34
Concord - 15
Northwestern at South Pointe
South Pointe - 40
Northwestern - 7
Dutch Fork at Independence
Dutch Fork - 51
Independence - 8
Nation Ford at Irmo
Irmo - 28
Nation Ford - 16
