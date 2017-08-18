WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy Week 1 Scores and Highlights

WCNC 12:12 AM. EDT August 19, 2017

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Catholic

Charlotte Catholic - 19

Charltte Christian - 14

Ardrey Kell at Weddington

Weddington - 28

Ardrey Kell - 0

Forest Hills at Sun valley

Sun Valley - 62

Forest Hills - 20

 

Harding University at Hough

Harding University - 24

Hough - 22

West Rowan at Mooresville

Mooresville - 29

West Rowan - 3

West Charlotte at Garinger

West Charlotte - 37

Garinger - 0

Concord at Hickory Ridge

Hickory Ridge - 34

Concord - 15

Northwestern at South Pointe

South Pointe - 40

Northwestern - 7

Dutch Fork at Independence

Dutch Fork - 51 

Independence - 8

Nation Ford at Irmo

Irmo - 28

Nation Ford - 16

