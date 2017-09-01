WCNC
Close

Friday Night Frenzy Week 3 Scores and Highlights

WCNC 12:03 AM. EDT September 02, 2017

 

 

 

Charlotte Catholic at Charlotte Country Day

Charlotte Catholic - 45

Charlotte Country Day - 6

Marvin Ridge at Ardrey Kell

Marvin Ridge - 35

Ardrey Kell - 0

Jay M Robinson at Hickory Ridge

Hickory Ridge - 18

Robinson - 0

South Point at Forestview

South Point - 42

Forestview - 0

 

Harding at West Charlotte

Harding University - 21

West Charlotte - 0

Independence at Olympic

Olympic - 38

Independence - 6

Northwestern at South Mecklenburg

Northwestern - 45

South Mecklenburg - 0

Berry Tech vs East Mecklenburg (At West Mecklenburg)

East Mecklenburg - 34

Berry Tech - 20

Zebulon B Vance at Rocky River

Vance - 30

Rocky River - 27

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories