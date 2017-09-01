Friday Night Frenzy Week 3 Scores and Highlights

Charlotte Catholic at Charlotte Country Day
Charlotte Catholic - 45
Charlotte Country Day - 6
Marvin Ridge at Ardrey Kell
Marvin Ridge - 35
Ardrey Kell - 0
Jay M Robinson at Hickory Ridge
Hickory Ridge - 18
Robinson - 0
South Point at Forestview
South Point - 42
Forestview - 0
Harding at West Charlotte
Harding University - 21
West Charlotte - 0
Independence at Olympic
Olympic - 38
Independence - 6
Northwestern at South Mecklenburg
Northwestern - 45
South Mecklenburg - 0
Berry Tech vs East Mecklenburg (At West Mecklenburg)
East Mecklenburg - 34
Berry Tech - 20
Zebulon B Vance at Rocky River
Vance - 30
Rocky River - 27
