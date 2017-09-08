WCNC
Close

Friday Night Frenzy Week 4 Scores and Highlights

Some of the best highlights from a riveting week 4 of high school football

WCNC 11:45 PM. EDT September 08, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Scores and highlights from around the area as week for of Friday Night Frenzy is in the books.

 

Porter Ridge at Sun Valley

Sun Valley - 42

Porter Ridge - 41

East Mecklenburg at Weddington

Weddington - 30

East Meck - 14

Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic

Charlotte Catholic - 38

Ardrey Kell - 14

Crest at Shelby

Shelby - 21

Crest - 14

Berry Tech at Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek - 52

Berry - 12

Mooresville at A.L. Brown

A.L. Brown - 24

Mooresville - 16

Gaffney at Harding University

Harding - 35

Gaffney - 28

Northwest Cabarrus vs. Hickory Ridge (At UNCC field)

Hickory Ridge - 28

NW Cabarrus - 14

 

Central Academy at Garinger

Grainger - 42

Central Academy - 0

Garinger breaks 55-game losing streak

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories