Friday Night Frenzy Week 4 Scores and Highlights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Scores and highlights from around the area as week for of Friday Night Frenzy is in the books.
Porter Ridge at Sun Valley
Sun Valley - 42
Porter Ridge - 41
East Mecklenburg at Weddington
Weddington - 30
East Meck - 14
Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic
Charlotte Catholic - 38
Ardrey Kell - 14
Crest at Shelby
Shelby - 21
Crest - 14
Berry Tech at Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek - 52
Berry - 12
Mooresville at A.L. Brown
A.L. Brown - 24
Mooresville - 16
Gaffney at Harding University
Harding - 35
Gaffney - 28
Northwest Cabarrus vs. Hickory Ridge (At UNCC field)
Hickory Ridge - 28
NW Cabarrus - 14
Central Academy at Garinger
Grainger - 42
Central Academy - 0
Garinger breaks 55-game losing streak
