Friday Night Frenzy Week 5 Scores and Highlights

Friday Night Frenzy (Photo: WCNC)

Scores and highlights under the Friday Night Lights from week 5 of the High School football season.

Mallard Creek at Harding University

Mallard Creek - 30

Harding - 9

Providence at Butler

Butler - 26 (OT)

Providence - 25

Zebulon B Vance at South Mecklenburg

Vance - 49

South Meck - 22

Scotland County at West Mecklenburg

Scotland County - 40

West Meck - 27

Hough at Ardrey Kell

Hough - 35

Srdrey Kell - 23

Shelby at Kings Mountain

Shelby - 20 (OT)

Kings Mountain - 17

Stuart Cramer at South Point

South Point - 41

Stuart Cramer - 14

Forestview at Providence Day

Providence Day - 55

Forestview - 21

© 2017 WCNC.COM