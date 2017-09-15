Friday Night Frenzy Week 5 Scores and Highlights

Scores and highlights under the Friday Night Lights from week 5 of the High School football season.
Mallard Creek at Harding University
Mallard Creek - 30
Harding - 9
Providence at Butler
Butler - 26 (OT)
Providence - 25
Zebulon B Vance at South Mecklenburg
Vance - 49
South Meck - 22
Scotland County at West Mecklenburg
Scotland County - 40
West Meck - 27
Hough at Ardrey Kell
Hough - 35
Srdrey Kell - 23
Shelby at Kings Mountain
Shelby - 20 (OT)
Kings Mountain - 17
Stuart Cramer at South Point
South Point - 41
Stuart Cramer - 14
Forestview at Providence Day
Providence Day - 55
Forestview - 21
