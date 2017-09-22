Friday Night Frenzy Week 6 Scores and Highlights

Scores and highlights from around the Charlotte area on this week 6 Friday night under the lights.
Shelby at South Pointe
South Pointe - 25
Shelby - 0
Sun Valley at Weddington
Weddington - 36
Sun Valley - 35
East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge
Porter Ridge - 31
East Meck - 28
Mallard Creek at Zebulon B. Vance
Mallard Creek - 27
Vance - 13
Mooresville at North Mecklenburg
North Meck - 21
Mooresville - 0
West Mecklenburg at Harding University
Harding - 45
West Meck - 21
Ravenscroft at Charlotte Christian
Charlotte Christian - 62
Ravenscroft - 6
Monroe at Charlotte Catholic
Catholic - 49
Monrie - 6
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs