Friday Night Frenzy Week 6 Scores and Highlights

Friday Night Frenzy (Photo: WCNC)

Scores and highlights from around the Charlotte area on this week 6 Friday night under the lights.

Shelby at South Pointe

South Pointe - 25

Shelby - 0

Sun Valley at Weddington

Weddington - 36

Sun Valley - 35

East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge

Porter Ridge - 31

East Meck - 28

Mallard Creek at Zebulon B. Vance

Mallard Creek - 27

Vance - 13

Mooresville at North Mecklenburg

North Meck - 21

Mooresville - 0

West Mecklenburg at Harding University

Harding - 45

West Meck - 21

Ravenscroft at Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Christian - 62

Ravenscroft - 6

Monroe at Charlotte Catholic

Catholic - 49

Monrie - 6

© 2017 WCNC.COM