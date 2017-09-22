WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy Week 6 Scores and Highlights

The best plays from Week 6.

WCNC 11:56 PM. EDT September 22, 2017

Scores and highlights from around the Charlotte area on this week 6 Friday night under the lights.

 

 

Shelby at South Pointe

South Pointe - 25

Shelby - 0

Sun Valley at Weddington

Weddington - 36

Sun Valley - 35

East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge

Porter Ridge - 31

East Meck - 28

 

Mallard Creek at Zebulon B. Vance

Mallard Creek - 27

 

Vance - 13

Mooresville at North Mecklenburg

North Meck - 21

Mooresville - 0

West Mecklenburg at Harding University

Harding - 45

West Meck - 21

Ravenscroft at Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Christian - 62

Ravenscroft - 6

Monroe at Charlotte Catholic

Catholic - 49

Monrie - 6

