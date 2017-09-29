Friday Night Frenzy Week 7 Scores and Highlights

Scores and highlights from around the Charlotte area on this week 7 Friday night under the lights.
Garinger at Hickory Ridge
Hickory Ridge - 45
Garinger - 0
Mallard Creek at Lake Norman
Mallard Creek - 34
Lake Norman - 3
West Stanly at Jay M. Robinson
Robinson - 56
West Stanly - 7
High Point Christian at Charlotte Christian
Charlotte Christian - 44
High Point Christian - 12
Ashbrook at South Point
South Point - 35
Ashbrook - 13
Clover at Nation Ford
Nation Ford - 38
Clover - 27
York at Richland Northeast
York - 55
Richland Northeast - 19
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs