Friday Night Frenzy Week 7 Scores and Highlights

Scores and highlights from around the Charlotte area on this week 7 Friday night under the lights.

Garinger at Hickory Ridge

Hickory Ridge - 45

Garinger - 0

Mallard Creek at Lake Norman

Mallard Creek - 34

Lake Norman - 3

West Stanly at Jay M. Robinson

Robinson - 56

West Stanly - 7

High Point Christian at Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Christian - 44

High Point Christian - 12

Ashbrook at South Point

South Point - 35

Ashbrook - 13

Clover at Nation Ford

Nation Ford - 38

Clover - 27

York at Richland Northeast

York - 55

Richland Northeast - 19

