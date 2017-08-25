Mallard Creek rolls through Butler

Mallard Creek blows out Butler 42-9. Charlotte Catholic shuts out South Meck 44-0. Myers Park prevails over Ardrey Kell 23-20. Vance shuts out Monroe 55-0. Statesville win on a last-minute field goal 23-21.

WCNC 11:44 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories