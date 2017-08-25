Myers Park squeaks by Ardrey Kell 23-20

South Point rolled through Lincolnton 59-6. Charlotte Catholic blows out South Meck 44-0. Vance shuts out Monroe 55-0. Harding dominates Garinger 48-0. West Meck beats West Charlotte 36-6. Charlotte Christian survives a shootout against Myrtle Beach 54-51

WCNC 12:08 AM. EDT August 26, 2017

