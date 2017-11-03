Friday Night Frenzy: November 3, 2017

Charlotte Catholic finished the 2014 season runners-up in the 4A state championship game. (Photo: Hank Lee -- WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The regular season came to a close for schools across the Carolinas Friday, with a number of teams wrapping up conference championships and playoff seeds.

The Mallard Creek Mavericks closed out a perfect 11-0 campaign by defeating the Mooresville Blue Devils 27-0. With the shutout, Mallard Creek clinched the top seed in the I-Meck Conference and will chase yet another state championship under head coach Mike Palmieri.

On the other side of town, North Meck handed Lake Norman a 48-10 loss to close out the regular season. With the win, the Vikings snapped a three-game losing streak and finished the regular season an impressive 8-3. Lake Norman closed out the season a disappointing 2-9.

Harding finished the regular season with their second consecutive shutout, as the Rams ran over Olympic 41-0. The Rams earned just the third winning season in the last 27 years at Harding and will be a favorite to go on a playoff run behind star tailback Quavaris Crouch.

In the NCISAA playoffs, Charlotte Christian cruised to a 52-12 victory over Christ School. The Knights will host Providence Day in the championship game next week after the Chargers defeated High Point Christian 48-14.

© 2017 WCNC.COM