Friday Night Frenzy: October 20, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It was another thrilling Friday Night Frenzy across the Charlotte area as teams continue to battle for playoff position and conference championships!

The Hickory Ridge Ragin' Bulls bounced back from a heartbreaking loss against Myers Park to defeat Southwestern 4A rival Butler 43-42 on a last-minute two-point conversion.

Harding's strong season continued as well, as the Rams shutout South Meck 53-0 to reach 9-1. Harding's win gives the Rams at least a share of the South Meck 7 Conference. They have an open date before wrapping up the regular season with Olympic.

North Carolina Scores

Hickory Ridge 43, Butler 42

Maiden 44, East Lincoln 43 -- 2OT

Harding 53, South Meck 0

Mooresville 45, Hopewell 0

Hough 22, West Charlotte 7

Providence 45, Olympic 13

Vance 70, Lake Norman 17

Porter Ridge 43, Rocky River 20

Marvin Ridge 27, Weddington 24

Charlotte Catholic 48, Parkwood 7

Mallard Creek 27, North Meck 18

Independence 35, Garinger 21

Ardrey Kell 39, Berry 12

Charlotte Christian 34, Charlotte Latin 0

Providence Day 42, Christ School 25

Freedom 44, West Caldwell 42

Albemarle 47, South Davidson 20

Monroe 21, Piedmont 20

Concord 29, Central Cabarrus 25

Mount Pleasant 43, Forest Hills 6

Metrolina Christian 54, Rabun Gap 6

Myers Park 36, East Meck 13

North Stanly 35, North Rowan 7

Hickory Grove Christian 41, Northside Christian Academy 0

Charlotte Country Day 31, Hickory Hawks 12

Cannon 20, Concord First Assembly 7

Fred T. Foard 28, Draughn 13

Mountain Island Charter 48, Pine Lake Prep 18

West Rowan 47, North Iredell 15

West Iredell 36, Bunker Hill 28

Kings Mountain 15, Burns 0

Lexington 27, South Rowan 12

Shelby 51, East Gaston 6

Thomas Jefferson Classical 26, Bessemer City 14

Salisbury 27, East Davidson 17

Bandys 64, West Lincoln 11

South Point 62, Rutherfordton-Spindale Central 0

A.L. Brown 28, Northwest Cabarrus 15

Newton-Conover 49, North Lincoln 6

Jay M. Robinson 21, Cox Mill 13

Hibriten 62, East Burke 15

Hunter Huss 48, Forestview 6

Hickory 27, South Caldwell 23

East Montgomery 43, West Stanly 8

South Iredell 63, East Rowan 20

Sun Valley 42, Cuthbertson 13

South Carolina scores

South Pointe 61, Richland-Northeast 3

Dorman 45, Fort Mill 27

Rock Hill 24, Clover 13

York 46, Lancaster 14

Nation Ford 20, Northwestern 17

© 2017 WCNC.COM