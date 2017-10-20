Friday Night Frenzy: October 20, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It was another thrilling Friday Night Frenzy across the Charlotte area as teams continue to battle for playoff position and conference championships!
The Hickory Ridge Ragin' Bulls bounced back from a heartbreaking loss against Myers Park to defeat Southwestern 4A rival Butler 43-42 on a last-minute two-point conversion.
Winning two-pt conversion. #BullSpeedAhead pic.twitter.com/lZMB8KXEqu— Hickory Ridge Bulls (@hrhsbulls) October 21, 2017
Harding's strong season continued as well, as the Rams shutout South Meck 53-0 to reach 9-1. Harding's win gives the Rams at least a share of the South Meck 7 Conference. They have an open date before wrapping up the regular season with Olympic.
Rams 53 SM 0 Final @HUHSAthletics @pepmancv @CarolinaVarsity @NickCarboniWCNC— Harding Football (@HUHS_RamsFB) October 21, 2017
North Carolina Scores
Hickory Ridge 43, Butler 42
Maiden 44, East Lincoln 43 -- 2OT
Harding 53, South Meck 0
Mooresville 45, Hopewell 0
Hough 22, West Charlotte 7
Providence 45, Olympic 13
Vance 70, Lake Norman 17
Porter Ridge 43, Rocky River 20
Marvin Ridge 27, Weddington 24
Charlotte Catholic 48, Parkwood 7
Mallard Creek 27, North Meck 18
Independence 35, Garinger 21
Ardrey Kell 39, Berry 12
Charlotte Christian 34, Charlotte Latin 0
Providence Day 42, Christ School 25
Freedom 44, West Caldwell 42
Albemarle 47, South Davidson 20
Monroe 21, Piedmont 20
Concord 29, Central Cabarrus 25
Mount Pleasant 43, Forest Hills 6
Metrolina Christian 54, Rabun Gap 6
Myers Park 36, East Meck 13
North Stanly 35, North Rowan 7
Hickory Grove Christian 41, Northside Christian Academy 0
Charlotte Country Day 31, Hickory Hawks 12
Cannon 20, Concord First Assembly 7
Fred T. Foard 28, Draughn 13
Mountain Island Charter 48, Pine Lake Prep 18
West Rowan 47, North Iredell 15
West Iredell 36, Bunker Hill 28
Kings Mountain 15, Burns 0
Lexington 27, South Rowan 12
Shelby 51, East Gaston 6
Thomas Jefferson Classical 26, Bessemer City 14
Salisbury 27, East Davidson 17
Bandys 64, West Lincoln 11
South Point 62, Rutherfordton-Spindale Central 0
A.L. Brown 28, Northwest Cabarrus 15
Newton-Conover 49, North Lincoln 6
Jay M. Robinson 21, Cox Mill 13
Hibriten 62, East Burke 15
Hunter Huss 48, Forestview 6
Hickory 27, South Caldwell 23
East Montgomery 43, West Stanly 8
South Iredell 63, East Rowan 20
Sun Valley 42, Cuthbertson 13
South Carolina scores
South Pointe 61, Richland-Northeast 3
Dorman 45, Fort Mill 27
Rock Hill 24, Clover 13
York 46, Lancaster 14
Nation Ford 20, Northwestern 17
