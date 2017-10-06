Friday Night Frenzy Week 8 Scores and Highlights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Scores and highlights from around the Charlotte area on week 8 of the Friday Night Frenzy!
Rocky River at Hickory Ridge
Hickory Ridge -- 28
Rocky River -- 6
Central Cabarrus at A.L. Brown
Central Cabarrus -- 15
A.L. Brown -- 31
West Charlotte at Mallard Creek
West Charlotte -- 0
Mallard Creek -- 33
Northwest Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson
NW Cabarrus -- 0
Robinson -- 33
Harding University at Berry Academy
Harding -- 51
Berry -- 12
Charlotte Catholic at Sun Valley
Charlotte Catholic -- 27
Sun Valley -- 13
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Charlotte Christian -- 42
Charlotte Country Day -- 0
South Pointe at Westwood
South Pointe -- 48
Westwood -- 7
