Friday Night Frenzy Week 8 Scores and Highlights

Friday Night Frenzy (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Scores and highlights from around the Charlotte area on week 8 of the Friday Night Frenzy!

Rocky River at Hickory Ridge

Hickory Ridge -- 28

Rocky River -- 6

Central Cabarrus at A.L. Brown

Central Cabarrus -- 15

A.L. Brown -- 31

West Charlotte at Mallard Creek

West Charlotte -- 0

Mallard Creek -- 33

Northwest Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson

NW Cabarrus -- 0

Robinson -- 33

Harding University at Berry Academy

Harding -- 51

Berry -- 12

Charlotte Catholic at Sun Valley

Charlotte Catholic -- 27

Sun Valley -- 13

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Charlotte Christian -- 42

Charlotte Country Day -- 0

South Pointe at Westwood

South Pointe -- 48

Westwood -- 7

