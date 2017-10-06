WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy Week 8 Scores and Highlights

The Friday Night Frenzy kept rolling right along with a big night across the Charlotte area.

WCNC 11:36 PM. EDT October 06, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Scores and highlights from around the Charlotte area on week 8 of the Friday Night Frenzy! 

Rocky River at Hickory Ridge

Hickory Ridge -- 28

Rocky River -- 6

Central Cabarrus at A.L. Brown

Central Cabarrus -- 15

A.L. Brown -- 31

West Charlotte at Mallard Creek

West Charlotte -- 0

Mallard Creek -- 33

Northwest Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson

NW Cabarrus -- 0

Robinson -- 33

Harding University at Berry Academy

Harding -- 51

Berry -- 12

Charlotte Catholic at Sun Valley

Charlotte Catholic -- 27

Sun Valley -- 13

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day 

Charlotte Christian -- 42

Charlotte Country Day -- 0

South Pointe at Westwood 

South Pointe -- 48

Westwood -- 7

