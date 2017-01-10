HS Athletic directors exploring possibility of randomly drug testing athletes

Woman holding clipboard with drug test. (Photo: Jupiterimages, © Getty Images)

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- It's in the earliest of stages but down the road, there is the possibility that students in Rock Hill could be randomly drug tested if they're going to play sports.

Last night, at the Rock Hill school board meeting, the first discussions were held on the potential for randomly drug testing high school athletes. Many parents who spoke with NBC Charlotte's Dan Yesenosky, are on board.

"Honestly I think it's a great idea," said Heather Sheets. "I know how much is in the school system and what goes around just from my two that are there in high school."

The district told NBC Charlotte that there's no plan or policy in place, but the athletic directors from Rock Hill High School, Northwestern and South Point are going to explore the idea. Sheets and Miranda Pope believe it'll provide a reward for good behavior.

"We all have a choice to make," Sheets said. "And whether they choose to or choose not to, this is a good way to weed out the good from the bad."

"Because usually, that's where it starts," Pope said. "From in the younger crowd."

The district says there are other schools in South Carolina that already drug test students so this is nothing new. Sheets hopes it shows kids that negative actions can have consequences.

"Even in life as they get older with jobs, they're going to have to go through that," Sheets said. "So this is a good lesson to start at an early age."

The next step will be for those three athletic directors to come up with a proposal and then put that before the school board.



