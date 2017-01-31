HS coach resigns after reported altercation

VALDESE, N.C. -- A high school football coach resigned on Tuesday after multiple parents claim he got into an altercation with a mother during a basketball game.

The Burke County School System would only confirm that Darren Benfield was suspended from his teaching and coaching duties at Draughn High School following a basketball game last week between Draughn and Kings Mountain High Schools.

Multiple parents claimed that during the game's halftime, the coach and a mother confronted each other after deputies tased and arrested someone in the stands for disorderly conduct.

The school system said Benfield was suspended with pay immediately after that game. Later that week, his status was changed to suspended without pay.

School leaders said he didn't give a reason for his decision to resign.

School administrators are currently looking for his replacement.



Copyright 2016 WCNC