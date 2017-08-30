Possible heavy rain from Harvey changes HS football schedule

Porter Ridge football generic 2 (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A number of Charlotte-area high school football games have been rescheduled this week due to possible heavy rain that’s in the forecast for Friday.

In total, 17 games have been moved up to either Wednesday or Thursday, as officials keep an eye on the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey making their way east.

"The thing we're going to have to watch late this week and into the weekend is the possibility we could get some of the remnants of Harvey," said First Warn Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich. "Believe it or not, with the storm moving [northeast] by Saturday or Sunday we might see some moisture."

First Warn Storm Team forecaster Larry Sprinkle said rain is expected to make its way into the Charlotte area by Friday afternoon with some areas receiving heavy downpours at times.

"Right now, Saturday is starting to look a little bit soggier, something we will have to watch is Saturday afternoon into Saturday night," Panovich said. "Looks like we could have rain on and off Sunday."

Wednesday, August 30

South Caldwell at East Rutherford – 6:30 p.m.

Anson County at Cuthbertson – 7 p.m.

Central (Pageland, S.C.) at Forest Hills – 7:30 p.m.

Keenan at Chester – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 1

Jay M. Robinson at Hickory Ridge – 6:30 p.m.

Metrolina Christian at Statesville Christian – 6:30 p.m.

Weddington at Porter Ridge – 6:30 p.m.

East Burke at Freedom – 6:30 p.m.

Alexander Central at North Iredell – 7 p.m.

Central Academy at Union Academy – 7 p.m.

Cherryville at West Lincoln – 7 p.m.

Christ The King at Pine Lake Prep – 7 p.m.

East Gaston at Stuart Cramer – 7 p.m.

York at Union (S.C. – 7 p.m.

Mooresville at Davie County — 7:30 p.m.

Burns at Shelby – 7:30 p.m.

