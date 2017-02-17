Providence Day def. Christ School 63-57

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Protesters fill streets of uptown
-
NC Pastor Jailed in Turkey
-
President Trump visiting Boeing in SC Friday
-
Extra security measures after school threat
-
Restaurant Report Card: Feb. 17
-
The consequences of posting revenge porn
-
Married on Tuesday; deported on Wednesday
-
Teens investigated for sexting
-
CMPD holds traffic safety checkpoint
-
Father accused of hiring people to kidnap son
More Stories
-
Exclusive: Conversation with KembaFeb 17, 2017, 11:22 p.m.
-
Police investigate Catawba College dorm break-insFeb 17, 2017, 10:03 p.m.
-
Local child porn case leads to South African arrestsFeb 17, 2017, 6:21 p.m.