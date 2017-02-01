Signing Day: Kyle Davis, Marvin Ridge

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teacher greets students with unique handshake
-
Young dad dies after tooth infection
-
Mr. White full handshake class entrance
-
5th grader Denise Hart discusses Mr. White's classroom
-
Neighbors unhappy after receiving KKK fliers
-
Teacher connects with students through individualized handshakes
-
Psychologist lists smartest dog breeds
-
Weirdest foods each state loves
-
Drunk driver hits construction workers
-
Fallout continues over president's travel ban
More Stories
-
City looks for answers to lack of affordable housingFeb. 1, 2017, 4:02 p.m.
-
Tillis staff meets with anti-Trump protest leadersFeb. 1, 2017, 4:30 p.m.
-
Report shows violence rising at CMSFeb. 1, 2017, 6:06 p.m.