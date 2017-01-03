Student-Athlete of the Week Zailan Peeler

Zailan Peeler

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Sometimes, even when you're playing well, you don't realize just how much you're standing out.

Zailan Peeler, a senior basketball player at Myers Park High School, was surprised that his coach nominated him to be NBC Charlotte's Student-Athlete of the Week.

In the Mustangs first ten games this season, Peeler was averaging 21 points and 7 rebounds a game.

"I've been helping my team get wins and I haven't been selfish," Peeler said. "I've been playing well but we've also been winning as a team."

The 6-foot-three shooting guard is no doubt having a year to remember.

Two weeks ago, Peeler notched a 31 point game.

"It made me feel good it was my career high in points so I was pretty happy once it slowed down a little bit and I knew we were going to win the game."

For Peeler, it's been a two-month span full of exciting developments on and off the court.

"The last couple games a lot of colleges have been reaching out and talking to college about me."

His success is a result of his hard work and determination. Although the numbers he is putting up make him stand out, Peeler knows that his teammates are what make his success possible.

"These guys they're my brothers, been my brothers for 4 years, I played with them on JV and we all moved up to varsity together and that's all I've known for a long time."



