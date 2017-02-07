Feb 7, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Hornets forward Marvin Williams (2) dunks the ball past Nets guard Randy Foye (2) during the second half of the game at the Spectrum Center. The Hornets won 111-107. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Sam Sharpe, Sam Sharpe)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Kemba Walker, Nicolas Batum and Marco Belinelli each had 17 points as the Charlotte Hornets snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 111-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Charlotte (24-28) had not won since a Jan. 21 triumph over Brooklyn. In this game, the Hornets' balanced offense included double-digit scoring from seven players and an early lead that ballooned to as many as 17 points in the second quarter.

Brooklyn lost its 10th straight game with the Nets last victory coming on Jan. 20 at New Orleans. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points and Brook Lopez added 20 for the Nets (9-43).

Jeremy Lamb added 16 points for the Hornets, while center Frank Kaminsky recorded 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Center Brook Lopez added 20 points for Brooklyn.

