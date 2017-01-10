Hornets fall to Harden in Houston

Jan 10, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives past Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (14) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Erik Williams, Erik Williams)

HOUSTON (AP) - James Harden had 40 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his second straight triple-double and the Houston Rockets outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 121-114 on Tuesday night for their ninth straight win.



The Rockets missed 10 straight shots and let an 18-point lead evaporate before coach Mike D'Antoni called a timeout with 2:26 left. Ryan Anderson made Houston's first shot in more than four minutes with a 3-pointer out of the timeout, and after a block on the other end, Harden's layup put Houston up 115-111 with just over a minute to play.



Kemba Walker cut the deficit to one with a 3-pointer, but another layup by Harden made it 117-114 with 28.6 seconds left. Charlotte missed three 3-point tries in the final seconds.



Walker had 25 points for the Hornets, who dropped their third straight.

