Hornets team chaplain has multiple Clemson championship ties

Hornets team chaplain, Perry Tuttle, and his son Kanyon. The elder Tuttle caught the game winning touchdown in Clemson's 1981 National Championship win. Kanyon was a redshirt freshman on the Tigers 2017 Championship team.

On a Hornets gameday, you can find Perry Tuttle in the interview room, quietly preparing for the players to come in for devotion.

"I get a chance to at least pour in what I've learned so far," Tuttle said as he set up the seats for the players.

He's gone through this routine weekly, ever since his friend, Dell Curry, asked him to fill in as the Hornets chaplain.

"I did it for the first game, the third, the fifth. now I've been here eight years and it's been a blast," Tuttle said.

He relates to the players because he knows what it feels like to be in the spotlight.

"35 years I have sucked that catch dry," Tuttle said laughing.

"The Catch" came in Clemson's 1981 National Championship game. Tuttle was the wide receiver who caught the game-winning touchdown. His celebration made the cover of Sports Illustrated.

When asked if people still ask him about the catch when he introduces himself, he replied joking, "Yeah, of course. I carry the magazine with me all the time so they don't have a choice."

With a chance for a new Clemson team to take the spotlight Tuttle made the trip to Tampa. He was great with cheers and warm hugs from Dabo Swinney after the Tigers beat Alabama for the title.

But Tuttle didn't want to make the trip for the reunion, he wanted to see his son Kanyon, a former Charlotte Latin standout and redshirt freshman, become the second Tuttle to win a National Championship with the Tigers.

"I was so happy for my son," Tuttle said.

For now, Perry Tuttle's time in the spotlight is over, but he's happy to trade in his Clemson orange for Hornets teal, to have the chance to influence another generation of athletes hoping to get their own rings.

"I know I'm old and decrepit, but the fact of the matter is I can at least show off my ring and they go, 'Oh, that guy must be somebody!'"

