Hornets trade for Miles Plumlee

CHARLOTTE - The struggling Charlotte Hornets made a trade for a former Duke big man on Thursday.

Charlotte sent forward/center Spencer Hawes and center Roy Hibbert to Milwaukee in exchange for center Miles Plumlee.

Plumlee, 6-foot-11, played for Duke from 2008-12, and attended Christ School outside of Asheville.

“We are excited to add Miles to our roster,” said Hornets GM Rich Cho. “He is an athletic big man who brings additional physicality and rebounding to our frontcourt rotation. He’s a proven player with a strong work ethic and we think he’ll fit in well with our core group.”

This season Plumlee has played sparingly for Milwaukee, averaging just 2.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per game.

In the offseason, Plumlee signed a four-year, $50-million deal. The Hornets also receive cash considerations in the trade.

Originally drafted by the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft, Plumlee has also played for the Phoenix Suns.

For his career the 28-year old is averaging 5.2 points and 4.8 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game.

Hawes, a shooting specialist, is averaging 7.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 35 games for the Hornets this year, but has seen his three-point percentage drop from 37 percent to 29 percent.

Hibbert, who the Hornets signed to a 1-year, $5-million contract this offseason, is averaging 5.2 points and 3.6 rebounds along with one block per game.

The Hornets have lost six-straight games and are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference Standings.

