Hough's Smith a big part of Tigers success

Nov 19, 2016; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Van Smith (23) stands on the field during the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Clemson defeated Wake 35-13.

The Clemson Tigers are just one win away from a National Championship, with a rematch against Alabama on tap Monday night.

Former Hough standout Van Smith II plays a big role for the Tigers.

Just a sophomore, Smith’s 86-yard interception return against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl helped seal the rematch with Alabama.

As his parents look back on the play they were, as you would expect, pretty nervous.

“When he brought it out of the end zone I said, ‘NO!’” Van Smith Senior. said. “So as he starts taking it out, I’m yelling, ‘go Van! Go Van!’”

“My whole family, was like, ‘look at him go.’” Natalie Smith said. “Look at him go. It was very exciting.”

Van Smith Sr., understands the rarity of Clemson’s recent run, and his son’s impact as a sophomore. A couple years ago, he wasn’t as sure about his son’s future.

“At the time, my question to Coach [Dabo] Swinney was, ‘can he really play at Clemson?’” Smith Sr., said. “I coached him in high school, and at the time I knew he was pretty good, but you don’t know if your kid is that good.”

Coach Swinney knew something Smith senior didn’t, and now Smith II is Clemson’s third-leading tackler. His mom says she doesn’t know much about football, but even she knows the Tigers are special.

“I’m very excited for Clemson itself,” she said. “The whole team. I’m so proud of those boys. Those young men are doing a great job.”

One win away from a national title, mom is just happy to see her son play the sport he loves.

“It’s awesome. It’s very, very awesome, and I’m so thankful," she said. "You know, I’m very thankful that he’s out there doing his thing.”

