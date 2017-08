How Cam's contract stacks up

Aug 9, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) talks with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

CHARLOTTE - The highest-paid player in NFL history isn't Tom Brady, or Aaron Rodgers, or J.J. Watt.

It's Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who owns a career win/loss record of 51-58, and is winless in three playoff appearances.

Stafford inked a five-year contract extension worth $135 million on Monday. Stafford joins the $100 million QB club along with Derek Carr, Andrew Luck, and Cam Newton.

Newton, the 2015 MVP quarterback of the Carolina Panthers, signed his big deal in June 2015, but deals for Stafford, Carr and Luck have since surpassed it.

Newton's total contract still ranks 5th among active NFL quarterbacks in overall value ($103.8 million) and guaranteed money ($41 million), but 13th in terms of annual salary ($20.7 million).

NBC Charlotte took a look at where Cam's contract stacks up in comparison with his peers, with help from sportrac.com.

Rank Quarterback Team Annual Worth Overall Worth Guaranteed $ at signing Record 1 Matthew Stafford Lions $27 million $135 million $60.5 million 51-58 2 Derek Carr Raiders $25 million $125 million $40 million 22-25 3 Andrew Luck Colts $24.5 million $122.9 million $44 million 43-27 4 Carson Palmer Cardinals $24.3 million+ $24.3 million $21 million 89-84 5 Drew Brees Saints $24.2 million $24.2 million $24.2 million 131-101 6 Kirk Cousins Redskins $23.9 million++ $23.9 million N/A 19-21 7 Joe Flacco Ravens $22.1 million $66.4 million $44 million 83-55 8 Aaron Rodgers Packers $22 million $110 million $33.2 million 90-45 9 Russell Wilson Seahawks $21.9 million $87.6 million $31.7 million 56-23-1 10 Ben Roethlisberger Steelers $21.8 million $87.4 million $31 million 123-60 11 Eli Manning Giants $21 million $84 million $54 million 108-91 12 Philip Rivers Chargers $20.8 million $83.2 million $37.5 million 97-79 13 Cam Newton Panthers $20.7 million $103.8 million $41 million 51-40

+ = 1-year contract

++ - Franchse Tag

