Howard starts new Boys and Girls Club

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - It’s not every day an NBA star visits an elementary school.

New Hornet Dwight Howard spent the afternoon at Starmount Academy of Excellence, but it was much more than a surprise visit.

Howard has yet to play a game as a member of the Hornets, but he’s already investing in his new city. The 31-year old, eight-time All-Star donated $100,000 to start a new Boys and Girls Club at Starmount.

“I want the people of Charlotte to know that they’re going to get all of me,” Howard said. “Whether that’s on the court, off the court, in the locker room, whatever that may be.”

Howard was sincere with his intentions in the interview, but during the school assembly it was all about having fun.

“We have to tell the kids that there’s a place and a time for everything,” Starmount Principal Nancy Martinez said. “They don’t have to get rid of that kid-like energy and dreams to be successful. That was great to see. It warmed my heart.”

When the assembly was over, all Howard wanted was a picture, but he probably should of known better.

“I thought I was going to be able to get to the back of the room, but that didn’t happen.”

Rain check on the picture, but mission accomplished on a fun day, and a lasting impact on Charlotte’s youth.

“Seeing these kids smile, and seeing these kids succeed is very important,” Howard said. “That lasts longer than the basketball.”

© 2017 WCNC.COM