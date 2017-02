CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Check out a few of the scores from Thursday's conference semifinal matchups.

Southwestern 4A:

Butler def. Rocky River 73-68

Independence def. East Meck 85-61

Butler vs. Independence (at Myers Park) Friday, 7:30 p.m.

South Piedmont 3A:

Hickory Ridge def. Robinson 66-61

Hickory Ridge vs. Cox Mill (at Cox Mill) Friday, 7:30 p.m.

