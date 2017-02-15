Hype building around S.C. hoops star

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - A once-in-a-generation talent, his high school school coach mentions him in the same breath as LeBron James.

Zion Williamson lives in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Rims everywhere fear him. Williamson soars through the air like an NBA superstar, but he’s only 16 years old.

“This athleticism everybody keeps witnessing and talking about – that just came over the summer and right before basketball season,” Williamson said.

With the athleticism came fame. On Monday, Williamson earned top play on ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’. Last month the famous rap artist, Drake, posted a picture on Instagram wearing Williamson’s jersey.

“Amazing. That’s my favorite rapper,” Williamson said. “I mean words can’t describe it. He custom made it.”

Spartanburg Day regularly sells out its games. Three guys from Charleston drove three hours just to seem him play. They scalped tickets at $50 a piece.

“We just wanted to see the hype, you know?” one fan said. “Yeah, I just wanted to see it [the hype] in person,” said another.

It’s not just regular fans. Famous athletes watch in awe of Williamson too. Former Clemson football star Tajh Boyd has seen him play in person three times now.

“There’s only so many times you get an opportunity to see elite talent,” Boyd said. “I wanted to see that. I wanted to see greatness.”

His high school coach, Lee Sartor, knows there’s something special happening in Spartanburg.

“We’re witnessing the beginning of, probably, a legend,” Sartor said.

That’s the type of potential Sartor sees. A little young to remember the playing days of a Carolina legend before him, Williamson is motivated by the stories.

“Every night Michael Jordan went out there and played his hardest,” Williamson said. “Like it was his last game. He never left people disappointed. So every game I look at it as, ‘I only have one time for a first impression.’”

“I think he’s capable of being, maybe one of the best players to ever play the game of basketball,” Sartor said.

With Zion Williamson, the hype is real.

