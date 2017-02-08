JCSU outlasts St. Augustine's, 66-61

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Johnson C. Smith outlasted St. Augustine's down the stretch Wednesday night for a 66-61 win at Brayboy Gymnasium.

Robert Davis tied the game at 59 with 3:33 remaining. After that neither side managed to score for over two minutes.

With 1:15 to go, Davis went one-of-two from the free throw line to give the Golden Bulls the lead for good.

Davis led JCSU with 24 points on the night. Gabon Williams scored 15, and Christian Williams added 13.

The Golden Bulls play their final home game of the season Saturday against Livingstone College at 4 p.m.

