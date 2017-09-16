WCNC
Close

JJ Watt raises over $37 million for Harvey relief

Donations poured in until the final second for JJ Watt's fundraiser for Harvey relief. The final total was over $37 million.

KHOU.com , KHOU 9:55 AM. EDT September 16, 2017

Donations poured in until the final second for JJ Watt's fundraiser for Harvey relief. The final total was over $37 million. 

The original goal was only $200,000 but it quickly grew. At the final tally, over 209,000 people donated and $37,132,157 was raised.

In a tweet, JJ sent a thank you message:

"There are not enough words to thank you all for your generosity. If there is one thing that I have taken away from these last few weeks, it is the reassurance of how much good is out there in our world."

 

 

Watt says he'll now focus on making sure every last dollar goes to Harvey relief.

Related: JJ Watt talks about plans for money he's raising


 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories