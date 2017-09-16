JJ Watt raises over $37 million for Harvey relief

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) waves a Texas state flag during player introductions before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Photo Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Donations poured in until the final second for JJ Watt's fundraiser for Harvey relief. The final total was over $37 million.

The original goal was only $200,000 but it quickly grew. At the final tally, over 209,000 people donated and $37,132,157 was raised.

In a tweet, JJ sent a thank you message:

"There are not enough words to thank you all for your generosity. If there is one thing that I have taken away from these last few weeks, it is the reassurance of how much good is out there in our world."

Watt says he'll now focus on making sure every last dollar goes to Harvey relief.

Related: JJ Watt talks about plans for money he's raising





© 2017 KHOU-TV