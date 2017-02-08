Kaminsky, Hornets and Lowes help CMS schools

Frank Kaminsky visits with children at Steele Creek Elementary School

STEELE CREEK, N.C.- Hornets center Frank Kaminsky and Hugo wandered through the hallways of Steele Creek Elementary School on Wednesday.

The six foot eleven athlete had to duck through the doorways, while he and Hugo helped surprise teachers and students.

"We deliberately had not told the children that he was coming because we really wanted a natural reaction, and they were thrilled," Steele Creek Elementary principal Merita Little said.

The pair stopped into classrooms and handed out gift bags, but that was the smallest part of the school's surprise.

The Hornets partnered with Lowe's for "Mission Critical," an initiative that gives back to Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools.

Steele Creek Elementary School was the first of four stops where the Cougars received a refurbished teachers' lounge.

"The reveal was amazing, it was so worth it," Little said.

"It was awesome, just to see the happiness and joy on the teachers faces and all the people who work here," Kaminsky said.

Kaminsky knows it's a great way to give back to teachers who might need a break from students like the little boy he used to be.

"I was a problem kid but that was the past me, I'm a perfect, shining example of a human being now," Kaminsky joked.

The kids excited to see Frank would probably agree with that, but Wednesday was about the teachers who help students follow in Frank's footsteps to chase their dreams.

"It's good to see that the community cares so much about schools and the people who work, and the teachers who take their time to educate the youth," Kaminsky said.

