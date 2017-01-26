Kemba Walker named NBA All-Star

Oct 17, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) smiles during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. The Hornets won 108-104 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Banks, David Banks)

CHARLOTTE - For the first time in his six-year career, Hornets guard Kemba Walker can call himself an NBA All-Star.

Walker was selected by the league's coaches as a reserve on the Eastern Conference roster, which was announced Wednesday night.

Since being drafted by the then-Charlotte Bobcats ninth overall in 2011, Walker has been lauded for his work ethic and improvement year to year.

This year he's made his biggest jump, increasing his scoring average by three points to 23 points per game, his shooting percentage has gone from 42% to 45.6%, and most notably, his three-point percentage has jumped from 37% to 41%.

Walker is Charlotte's first All-Star since Gerald Wallace in 2009-10. He becomes the franchise's 11th All-Star selection in 27 seasons.

After being moved from Charlotte due to the NBA's concerns over House Bill 2, this year's All-Star Game will be played Sunday, Feb. 19 in New Orleans.

Copyright 2016 WCNC