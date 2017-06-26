Kemba wins NBA Sportsmanship Award

Mar 13, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) talks to Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) in the second half at Spectrum Center. The Bulls won 115-109. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

CHARLOTTE - Hornets point guard Kemba Walker became the first player in franchise history to win the NBA Sportsmanship Award.

Walker received the honor at Monday night's NBA Awards ceremony in New York City, his hometown.

The award, also known as the Joe Dumars Trophy, has been handed out annually since 1995-96.

It is given to a player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court and consistently displays the principles of sportsmanship, fair play and integrity.

The award is voted on by other NBA players.

Walker, 27, had his best season in 2016-17, scoring 23.2 points per game, and shooting career-bests 44.4 percent from the field, and 39.9 percent from three.

© 2017 WCNC.COM