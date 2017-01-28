Kennard's late 3 lifts No. 17 Duke past Wake Forest 85-83

Jan 28, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) celebrates after hitting the go ahead three point shot against the Wake Forest at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Luke Kennard hit a 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left and No. 17 Duke rallied to beat Wake Forest 85-83 on Saturday.

Kennard finished with 34 points - one shy of his career high - while hitting all six of his 3s, and Grayson Allen added with 19 points for the Blue Devils (16-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). For most of the day they appeared headed for their fourth loss in five games.

Kennard scored 12 of Duke's final 15 points, including 11 after the Blue Devils fell behind by 10 points with less than 4 minutes to play.

Bryant Crawford scored a career-high 26 points, John Collins added 20 and Keyshawn Woods finished with 15 for Wake Forest (12-9, 3-6), which was denied its first home victory over a Top 25 opponent since beating Duke in 2014.

After Allen's 3 with 52.5 seconds left pulled Duke to 83-82, the Demon Deacons worked on the clock before Woods missed a 3 over Kennard and Harry Giles grabbed the rebound for the Blue Devils.

Allen inbounded the ball to freshman Frank Jackson, who hit Kennard as he curled around the right wing and the sophomore guard buried the go-ahead 3.

Wake Forest called timeout and inbounded the ball to Crawford, who took off down the right sideline and put up a runner that missed. Collins went down hard while trying for the rebound that went out of bounds with 0.3 seconds to play.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: Maybe this rally will be the turning point that flips a disappointing season around. The Blue Devils were in danger of yet another loss to a middle-of-the-pack instate rival after falling to North Carolina State five nights earlier, before Kennard took the game over down the stretch.

Wake Forest: Coach Danny Manning is still winless against ranked ACC teams, and that's partly because the Demon Deacons couldn't get Collins involved down the stretch. Facing a Duke team in serious foul trouble, Collins didn't even get any shots in the final 5 1/2 minutes.

UP NEXT

Duke: The Blue Devils visit No. 14 Notre Dame on Monday night. Duke has not won in South Bend since the Fighting Irish joined the ACC.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons hit the road for a rematch with Boston College on Tuesday night. Wake Forest won the previous meeting by 13 points on Jan. 3.

Copyright 2016 WCNC