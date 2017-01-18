Knights introduce Mark Grudzielanek as new manager

The Charlotte Knights introduce Mark Grudezielanek as new manager (Photo: Riggs, Kelsey)

CHARLOTTE- On Tuesday, Mark Grudzielanek visited the city he'll now call home for the very first time when he was introduced as the Charlotte Knights new manger.

The Milwaukee native said he had never been to Charlotte, but was impressed with BB&T Ballpark from the very first glance.

"It's tremendous, what a beautiful place. I'm jealous, I'm really jealous. Where were these parks when I was playing? The kids are spoiled for sure," Grudzielanek said.

He enters his first season in the White Sox organization after spending the last two years in the Arizona Diamondbacks player development system.

"We're going to play the game the right way. We're going to play it hard. We're going to run. We're going to do the little things. We're going to pay attention to detail. And when you get to this level that's kind of the way we're supposed to be playing," Grudzielanek said.

During his career as a player, Grudzielanek played for six teams and was a National League All-Star in 1996 with the Expos. He appeared in 1,802 major league games and compiled a .289 batting average. He brings that experience into coaching.

"There's so much that goes into managing a team and understanding your kids. You have to understand the situations and putting these kids in the right situations. The talent of each kids. It's important and that really is the success of this team," he said.

The Knights will open the 2017 season April 6th at BB&T Ballpark.

Copyright 2016 WCNC